McClellandtown
James Robert "Jesse" Sterbutzel, 52, of McClellandtown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, following his courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 9, 1970, in Morgantown, W.Va.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Edward "Speedy" Sterbutzel, in 2019; and his father and mother-in-law, Steve and Jane Haky.
Jesse had been employed as a superintendent with Howard Concrete Pumping, a construction company based in Pittsburgh, where he worked for over 20 years.
He was a member of Valley Masonic Lodge of Perfection No. 459, Free & Accepted Masons, Masontown.
Jesse had an adventurous spirit and competitive nature. Jesse loved racing asphalt and dirt late models, motocross, and snowmobiles. He would race anything that had a motor, but watching both of his children compete with their horses, Joshua in rodeo events and Danica in dance, brought him the most happiness.
He is loved and will be deeply missed by his mother, Judith Ray Fette Sterbutzel of McClellandtown; his wife of 23 years, Jennifer Haky Sterbutzel and their children, Joshua and Danica, both at home; sisters, Carla Franks (Gene) and Amy Ryan, all of Masontown; brother, Carl "Jed" Sterbutzel (Terry) of Perryville, Md.; sisters-in-law, Kristan Fazenbaker (Steve) of Frostburg, Md., Erica Hancheck (Tom) of McClellandtown, and Stephanie Haky Georgiana (Larry) of Uniontown; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 2, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 3, and from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, June 4, with the Rev. Heather Simpson officiating, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Interment will follow at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
Valley Lodge No. 459, F&AM will conduct Masonic Services Friday evening at 7:30 p.m.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.