St. Augustine, Fla.
James Roger Nelson Sr., best known to all as “Higgins”, passed away peacefully, in his home in St. Augustine, Fla., Sunday, July 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Higgins was preceded in death by his parents, Carl George Nelson and Margaret Sharpnack Nelson; and sister, Louanna Ragazzo.
Born and raised in the Pittsburgh area, Higgins graduated from Langley High School and completed his undergraduate studies at Washington & Jefferson College in Washington.
Higgins married his high school sweetheart, Janet Louise Ray. They were married for over 65 years and together raised their five children, James Roger Nelson II, Lisa L. Klein (husband, Kenneth), Heidi N. Kocerka (husband, Jack), Janet Rae Nelson, and Eric E. Nelson (wife, Connie Duff).
Higgins career revolved around the steel and wire industry and he founded Nelson Steel, Inc. in 1975 in New Salem. Over the years, all of his children and his wife joined in the family run business. Nelson Steel grew to be a leader in may various industries across the United States, using European machinery specifically designed for Nelson Steel.
Higgins possessed a keen business sense and surrounded himself with talented, skilled and dedicated people. Higgins valued education and loyalty above all else.
After many great years of success, Higgins and his wife, Janet, sold Nelson Steel. They, along with several of their children and grandchildren, moved to St. Augustine, where they enjoyed their retirement years. Higgins often said one of his greatest accomplishments in life, was that he was able to (financially) educate all of his 10 grandchildren to whatever degree they aspired.
Higgins and Janet were greatly involved in their grandchildren’s lives, lovingly known as just “Pap Pap Higgins” and “Granny”. As the years moved on, they were also happily involved with their 11 great-grandchildren.
Higgins is survived by his sister, Carla (Nelson) Winters; his five children; as well as 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, in Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.