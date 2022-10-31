formerly of Uniontown
James Ronald Beasley Jr., 50, of Kingwood, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in his home. He was born June 14, 1972, in Uniontown, a son of James R. Beasley, Sr., and the late Linda Johnson Beasley.
In addition to his mother, James was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Beasley.
James was a 1991 graduate of Uniontown High School and he attended Thiel College for two years.
He worked for GMS Mine Repair. James was a former youth football and wrestling coach at Laurel Highlands and Brownsville schools.
James was an avid Steelers and Lakers fan. He was a member of Allibies Pool League and enjoyed Fantasy Football.
Left to cherish James' memory are his wife, Tara Wagner Beasley; children, Danzel Beasley (Jordan Crutchman) of Uniontown, Joslyn Beasley of Connellsville, Brandon Jackson (Emily Sisler) of Reedsville, W.Va., Bryson Jackson of Kingwood, and Bri Jackson of Morgantown, W.Va.; sister, Carla Beasley Ellis (Bill) of Uniontown; grandchild, Asher Winfrey; godson, Darrin "Dre" Ford; life-long brother and friend, Keith Ford; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m., the time of service celebrating James' life, Tuesday, November 1, with the Rev. Vincent Winfrey, Jr. officiating. A celebration of life service will follow in the Ivory Ballroom, 62 W. Peter Street, Rear, Uniontown.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
