Uniontown
James Rudy Duane Ransaw, 31, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2021. Also known as "Jimmy" or "Big James," he was an amazing person to many people within his family and the community. He had a heart of gold and an optimistic attitude no matter what life threw at him. He will be remembered for the countless lives that he touched by his unconditional love, generosity and kindness. Although his life was relatively short, Jimmy completed many accomplishments before his untimely death. He graduated from Uniontown Area High School in 2008 and received the distinguished Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship for his academic achievements. Jimmy graduated from the prestigious Washington & Jefferson College in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in Art. While in college, he played football as the nose tackle position, acted as DJ for the WNJR radio station, and provided security services for many venues that the college had. He was also a highly respected member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He was the first in his family to obtain a higher education. He was also an avid and skilled gamer and extremely passionate and gifted in many mediums of art. Jimmy was also fluent in spoken Spanish and Japanese. After college Jimmy had pursued many different avenues attempting to market his artwork and worked a part time retail position at GameStop for 2 years. Shortly after, Jimmy's health started to decline, and he was later diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Jimmy fought this disease every day with a smile and a grateful heart, hiding the full dynamic of the pain, agony, and suffering that this disease fully entails. He had hopes of beating this disease, but later found out that he also had cancer. To the people who knew him, he will always be regarded as a hero, because true heroes fight to the end without giving up, just as he did.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Denise Ransaw; grandparents Rudy and Betty Walker and Romeo and Henri Sue Ransaw.
James is survived by his father, James Ransaw Sr.; siblings Shaunise Karen Ransaw, Jamal Ransaw, Tushon Ransaw and Betty Ransaw. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Shaun James Reuben Ransaw-Taylor, Jeanise Karen Ransaw-Taylor and Jackson Sterling Ransaw-DeHaven.
Relatives and friends will be received Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in DeGUSlPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Interment to follow at Mount St. Macrina Cemetery.
Donations in his memory may be made at the James Ransaw Go Fund Me link: https://gofund.me/e98b9b81.
