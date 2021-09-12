Penn Craft
James S. “Pap” Brown, 80, of Penn Craft, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 1, 1941, in Brownsville, a son of the late LeRoy R. and Dorothy Feevey Brown.
James was a member of The Hopewell Presbyterian Church.
He was one of the community leaders who helped in the formation and building of The Penn Craft Community Center.
James was retired from Westinghouse, SONY, and his last job was driving a school bus for Ricco’s Bus Lines.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and greatly enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Joyce Mae Greenwood Brown, December 10, 2017; infant son Jamie Brown; son-in-law Gary Parkins; sister Dorothy Lee Brown Sweat; and brother Charles Winters.
James is survived by his three daughters, Jeannie Parkins of Roscoe, Cindy Herilla and husband Dan of Penn Craft, Brenda Feick and husband Joe of Brownsville; seven grandchildren, Jamie Parkins, Tye and Bethany, Rich and wife Bobbie Jo, Tekla and Justin, Joey and wife Maria, Mara and Josh; 10 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jersey, Haylee, Hayden, Makenzie, JJ, Nelson, Dezrae, Meadow, Cheyenne; brother Frannie Winters and wife Judy of LaBelle; sister Mary Ann Ramage and husband Norman of Penn Craft; brother-in-law Jim Greenwood; and his faithful dog, Dasie.
There will be no public visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, October 10, in Hopewell Presbyterian Church, 400 Hopewell Road, Brownsville, with the Rev. Randy Costello officiating. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at the Tower Hill #2 VFD.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
