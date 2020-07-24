Port St. Lucie, Fla.
On Friday, July 3, 2020, James Shannon Griffin II passed away in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
James was born May 31, 1943, in Brownsville, to the late Willard Atkinson Griffin Jr. and Julia E. McClelland Griffin.
He was the grandson of the late Willard Atkinson Griffin Sr. and Sarah Sloan Griffin and Mr. and Mrs. Jameson McClelland. He was the nephew of the late Phillip S. Griffin, Eleanor "Babe" McClelland Robinson and S. Stewart Robinson, as well as Rebecca I. McClelland, Nelson McClelland and Dr. McClelland.
He grew up at 200 Front Street across from the Nemacolin Castle. James attended The Kiski School (aka Kiskiminetas Springs School), where he swam competitively (and was friends with J.H.). At Washington & Jefferson College, he earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
James served in the U.S. Armed Forces before he became a computer specialist for Sperry UNIVAC and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Bureau of the Public Debt (the latter from which he retired in 1998). He was a member of the Parkersburg Country Club and the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Vienna, W.Va.
James is survived by his three daughters, SueAnn Griffin, Sarah E. Griffin and Isabel S. Griffin.
Family members will receive guests from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, in Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Redstone Cemetery in Brownsville, with Pastor Jane Johnson officiating.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19 and to follow recent government regulations, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight delay upon your arrival.
To view the obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
