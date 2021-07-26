Uniontown
James S. Stanton, 70, of Uniontown, died Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was a son of the late James E. and Irma June Stanton.
Jim was employed at CRH Catering for 49 years, retiring as a manager in 2020, and was a faithful member of the New Life Baptist Church in Dunbar.
Surviving are his wife, Donna J. Stanton; a son James L. Stanton and wife Erin; nine grandchildren, Lily, James, Lydia, Luke, Leah, Linden, Malachi, Ezra and Adelina; five siblings and their spouses, Sherry and Mike Anthony, Dave and Lois Harbison, Julie and Bill Thomas, Linda Shaffer, and Paula and Jason Kowalsky; many loving nieces and nephews; and his furry canine friend, Leroy. Also deceased is a brother, Richard.
Friends will be received in the Bethel Baptist Church, 998 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, and again from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at noon Tuesday.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Life Baptist Church, 346 Ferguson Street, Dunbar, PA 15431, or Family of Faith - Haiti Mission at 1 Linda Lane, Markleysburg, PA 15459.
