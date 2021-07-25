Uniontown
James S. Stanton, 70, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, in his home, following a lengthy illness.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Stanton; a son, James L. Stanton of Uniontown; and nine grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 26, in the Bethel Baptist Church, Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
A complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition, or visit www.herod-rishel.com for more information.
