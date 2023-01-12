James S. Wydo

Crucible
James "Jim" S."Radio" Wydo, 71, of Crucible, passed away with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Washington Hospital, after a brief illness.
He was born June 26, 1951, in Uniontown, a son of the late Steve and Mary Alice Olschesky Wydo. Jim was a 1969 graduate of German Township High School. After graduation he entered the mining family of U. S. Steel Corporation. Jim had a lifelong career in mining. He spent the majority of his career as a mobile equipment operator at the Dilworth Mine location in Rices Landing until his retirement. Jim was a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America.
Jim was member of many clubs and organizations throughout his life where he enjoyed the company of good friends. His weekly stops included the Masontown American Legion Post 423, where he was a member and bugler for the honor guard, the Footedale Firehall and the Messmore Rod and Gun Club where he had been a member since his youth. His Wednesday stops at Carl's Garage and Friday nights at Matt's were legendary.
Jim had a love for gardening and music. In his younger years he played trumpet in the polka band, "Bernie and the Rivieras". His personality and distinct laugh were known by everyone he knew. Jim was a huge John Wayne fan and could quote any movie. He shared his love with his daughters of "The Duke" and one movie in particular, "By the Memory of Her Song, While the River Rio Bravo Flows Along."
On July 2, 1994, Jim married Joyce Myers, who passed away on March 3, 2011. Surviving are two daughters, Brandi Streit (Ed) of Carmichaels and Jamie Childs of Crucible; seven grandchildren, Ryan Christopher Jr. (Maria), Baylee Ann Richards (Byron), John Childs Jr., Nikolas Streit, Noah Streit, Dylan Childs and Emma Childs; two great-grandchildren, Legend Vincent Richards and Cecilia Lois Christopher; a sister, Carol Wilson of Smithfield; his girlfriend, Jane Bowers, along with her children, Brittany and Dennis Bowers; and his two furry friends, Kia and Midnight.
He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Lois A Wydo.
There will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a blessing service at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the mausoleum chapel at Greene County Memorial Park, 1003 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg.
A celebration of life luncheon will be held for family and friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the social hall of the Footedale Volunteer Fire Department, 501 Footedale Road, Footedale, PA 15468.
Arrangements are entrusted to the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, Carmichaels. For more information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
