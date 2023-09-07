James "Jim" Shimek, unexpectedly passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Carol Shimek; his daughters, Crystal (Toney) Hunnell, Laurie (Craig) Hall, and Katie Shimek; his adored grandchildren, Rosie, Joshua, Brooklyn, Layla, and Eli; favorite nephew, Steven (Jerry) Casserly; brother, George Shimek; sisters, Barbra Moses and Marsha Shimek; and his dear niece, Michelle Moses.
Final care provided by GATES FUNERAL HOME. As per Jim's request, there will be no viewing. A celebration of life for Jim will be held at a later date.
