Dunbar Township
James T. Ellenberger, 91, of Dunbar Township, died Friday, June 9, 2023, in his residence. He was born August 25, 1931, in Dawson, a son of the late Charles and Mabel Rimel Ellenberger.
James was a member of St. Aloysius Church, Dunbar. He was a graduate of Connellsville High School, Class of 1949.
Following graduation, he attended and graduated from Johnstown Veterde School of Automotive Mechanics.
James was a Korean Conflict veteran, having served his country as staff sergeant in the Army.
Early in life, James worked for the P&LE Railroad. James then became owner/operator of the Gulf Service Station in Dawson.
He was a life member of the Dawson Volunteer Fire Co., the Scottdale American Legion Post 240, Fayette County Automotive Association, and Fayette County Gas Gasoline Dealers Association.
James is survived by his wife, Marian Bloom Ellenberger, whom he married June 28, 1958; a daughter, Jamie; a brother-in-law, Fred and wife Joan; and several special nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by a sister, Emmabelle and her husband.
Following James' wishes, there will be no public viewing or visitation.
Arrangements are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME LLC, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033.
