Markleysburg
James Thomas Gorley II, 97, of Markleysburg, and Dunedin, Fla., passed away Sunday, June 11, 2021, in his Florida home.
Mr. Gorley was born August 20, 1923, in the Gorley family's home of Mont Ne in Farmington, to Caroline O'Bryon Gorley and Charles Holmes Gorley.
Jim served his country in the Pacific during World War II as a U.S. Navy SeaBee until his discharge in March of 1946. After his military service, Mr. Gorley studied in the field of hotel and restaurant management earning a degree from the Pennsylvania State University.
Jim married Loretta Jane Ciszek of Waltersburg in 1951. Together they enjoyed serving family, friends and guests at Gorley's Lake Hotel, Gorley's Motel in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Gorley's Red Coat Tavern in Markleysburg.
In addition to his wife, Loretta and their parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sisters, the Hon. Leila Van Sickle, Nancy Rossi and Ruth Ann Shanaberger; and brother Charles H. Gorley Jr.
He is survived by his sister, Caroline Rigg; daughter Carin Yablonski of Markleysburg and Dunedin; his son, Jim Gorley (Debi) of Overland Park, Kans.; granddaughters Ann Yablonski and Caroline Gorley; grandsons Ryan and Evan Gorley; many loved nieces, nephews and friends.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in memory of Jim, be made to the Red Cross or the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
