Masontown
James Thomas "Dr. J" Maher, 92, of Masontown, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Sunday, January 25, 1931, a son of Dennis and Margaret Donnely Maher.
James was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dennis Maher, Patrick Maher, Sr. and Denise Maher; and sister, Mary Dils.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. He served his country with The United States Army, was a life member of the AMVETS Post 103, life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8543, life member of the American Legion Post 0423, B.P.O. ELKS Lodge #370 and The United Mine Workers of America. He also served on the Masontown Borough Council for eight years.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Patty Lockhart Maher; children, Jamie Maher, Maureen Myers (Robert); grandchildren, Sara Snyder, Meghan Ricciuti (Jeremy), William Smearcheck; great- grandchildren, Lauren Rudinsky, Owen Snyder, Jack Ricciuti, Nate Ricciuti; siblings, Ellen Eddie, Rita Rioidan, Jane Weaver, Ann Sweeney; sister-in-law, Joann Maher; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 11, and until 10 a.m. Saturday, August 12, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Masontown.
Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
