formerly of Uniontown
James Thomas Whalen, 73, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Salisbury, N.C.
He was born in Uniontown to the late Peter and Edith Haney Whalen.
He graduated from North Union High School, Pitt University and the University of North Carolina with a Master’s degree in Library Science.
He worked in Lynchburg, Rowan County, and Salisbury libraries.
He had a sharp wit, a great love for animals, was a quilter, and like his father, was an avid DIYer.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Annette Pinney Whalen; sister, Mollie (Joe) Stacy; stepdaughter, Stephanie and her daughters, Sophie and Madison; his niece, Laura; great-nieces and nephew, Neala, Luca and Alayna.
