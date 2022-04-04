Fairchance
James "Jim" Turner Sutton, 83, of Indiana, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
He was born on February 17, 1939 in Fairchance, Pa., to the late Lindsey and Agnes Blair Sutton.
After high school, Jim proudly served in the United States Army. Following his discharge from the Army, he worked for 42 years as a quality control manager for Motor Coil Manufacturing Company.
Jim was an avid sportsman, loved gardening, but most enjoyed spending time with his children, granddaughter and great-grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his his wife of 63 years, who he married on July 28, 1958, Lydia Ann Geelen Sutton; two daughters, Rhonda Lightner, and Kelly Sutton, both of Ind.; granddaughter Linnea (fiance Stephen Rebovich) Lightner of Ind.; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Brady Oakes of Ind.; brothers, George (Jerry) Sutton of W.Va., Edward (Helen) Sutton of Masontown, Tom Sutton of Smock, and Ben (Susan) Sutton of Fairchance; sisters, Loretta (Roy) Dewey of North Huntington, Ester (Richard) Wright of Galena, Ill., and Glorie Jean (Royce) Williams of North Huntington, siters-in-law, Rose Mary Sutton of Ohio, Joan Sutton of Fairchance, and Mary Lou (Lyman) Skillman of Emporium; and many nieces and nephews, especially two very special nephews, Dave and Duncan Jones of Masontown.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Elmer, Lindsey, Clarence, and Donnie Sutton; and one sister, Betty Jane Geary.
Friends will be welcomed by the family 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at BOWSER MINICH FUNERAL HOME, where a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jon Ditter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Jim's family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Homer City Alliance Church, 4674 Old US 119 Highway South, Homer City, PA 15748.
To send condolence to the family please visit www.bowerminich.com.
