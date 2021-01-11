Uniontown
James V. Filiaggi, 89, of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
He was born on Monday October 26, 1931 in Uniontown, a son of the late James V. Sr., and Christine Torcha Filiaggi.
James was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Nancy Coffman.
He was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church and Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Elks Lodge #370
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife "Josie" DeFrank Filiaggi; daughter, Debbie and her husband Don; grandsons, Sean and Troy; four great-grandsons and his brother, Lawrence Filiaggi and his wife Helen.
Arrangements are under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA.
A Funeral Mass will be held on at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown. Everyone is asked to meet in church.
Interment will follow at Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
