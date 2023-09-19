Fairchance
James W. Finlayson, 85 of Fairchance, died Saturday evening, September 16, 2023.
James was a son of the late James and Mary Finlayson formerly of Bentleyville, and the loving husband of the late Carol Finlayson, he passed away at Bella Healthcare Center, Uniontown, after a long battle with heart issues. Trina Wargo, his loving friend and partner passed away from James in May 2023.
He is survived by his son, J. Ben Finlayson of Belle Vernon; his daughter, Lynda R. Livingstone, Birmingham, Ala.; granddaughter, Angela Stiffey and her husband Jason and two great-grandchildren, Sydney and Dillon of Johnstown; grandson, Erik Finlayson and his wife Margaret of Latrobe, and great-granddaughter Jenna; grandson, Camden Livingstone of Philadelphia, and grandson, Max Livingstone of Port Richey, Fla.
James was an engineer and worked for Westinghouse Electric, Combustion Engineering and was in charge of Quality Control for Pratt and Whitney. He was an amateur radio operator, hunter and fisherman, and Pap will be missed by all.
A Memorial Service will be held in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. on Friday, September 22, 2023, visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., then Pastor Jeff Marton will officiate the service at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Beallsville Cemetery, Beallsville, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.