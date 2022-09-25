Uniontown
James W. Lindsay Sr. "Jake", 66, of Uniontown, passed away on September 20, 2022.
He was born July 7, 1956, in Uniontown, the son of Wilbert B. Lindsay and Charlotte Friend Lindsay.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Dorthy Linderman, Joyce Wiles and Naomi Hall; and brothers, Mike, Dave, Harold and Richard Jones.
Surviving is his wife of 48 years, Bonnie J. Lindsay; daughter, Tonya L. Holbert and husband Billikeith; son, James W. Lindsay II and wife Jamie Lynn; grandchildren, Deanna and Dylan Haines, Alexis Lindsay and finace Daniel Schroyer, James T. Lindsay and Raelynn Bryte, Austin Holbert and Shelbi Youler, Daylen Holbert, Brandon Holbert and Codie and Anna Holbert; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Lily Holbert and Malaya Grace Schroyer; her brother, Robert Lindsay; and many nieces and nephews.
Jake was proudly employed for many years at PGT Trucking.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Reverend Gary Workman officiating.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Georges Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.