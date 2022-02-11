Uniontown
James W. Mitchell, Jr., 96, of Uniontown, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, with his family by his side.
Born August 24, 1925, in Uniontown, son of the late James W. Sr. and Bessie Irene Glover Mitchell; Beloved husband of the late Dolores Arlene "Toots" Parks Mitchell, and Betty Jane Hoff Mitchell.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Glenn, Florence, Mary Katherine, Ruth, Phylis, Alice and Minnie.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Marsha (Jesse) Heinbaugh of Uniontown, Cheryl (Guy) St. John of Port Royal, Md., James (Toni) Mitchell III. of Hopwood, Thomas (KC) Golcher of Colorado, Carla (Bernard) Nalepka of Lemont Furnace, Patricia (Eugene) Kelly of McClellandtown, Tracey Gordon of Dunbar, Kimberly King of Uniontown, Vincent (Teresa) Mitchell of Texas and Lance (Mary) Mitchell of New Salem; his 29 grandchildren; his 39 great-grandchildren; his several great-great grandchildren; a brother Thomas (Shirley) Mitchell of Virginia; and a sister Rose Marie Carroll of Monaca.
James was a 30 year veteran of the Highway, an independent and company truck driver. He was also a member of Union Chapel of Markleysburg where he was the organist for many years.
Viewing at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, in the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
