Uniontown
James “Jim” Weaver, 63, of Annville, passed away unexpectedly, May 23, 2021.
He was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School and Salem College. He was a talented athlete playing quarterback on the football team. He received a number of awards for his sportsmanship, including the B’nai Brith Award his senior year.
In addition to football, he enjoyed ice hockey, baseball, golf, hunting and fishing.
He was a devoted and much loved teacher at Elco High School where he taught for 28 years.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jill; his mother, Jane of Uniontown; his sister, Robin of New York City; and his mother-in-law, Lois Hoerner of Mechanicsburg. He also leaves behind several nephews, a niece, many aunts and uncles and long-time friend, Thomas Shaffer of Uniontown. He was predeceased by his father, Orin Weaver.
Memorial contributions can be made to Above & Beyond English Setter Rescue, 60 Molleystown Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27, in St. John’s Roman Catholic Church.
