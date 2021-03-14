Grays Landing
James Wendell Augustine, 68, of Grays Landing, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Bernard W. and Wanda Augustine Riggen.
James was a graduate of Fairchance Georges High School, Class of 1969, and worked for years as a coal truck driver for Smith Coal Company. He enjoyed working on cars and doing yard work.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife Sally Augustine; son Josh Augustine; and brother Richard Riggen.
He is survived by sisters Georgetta L. Riggen of Masontown, Alona Crisswel of Tennessee, Evelyn Riggen of Uniontown and Mary Jo Riggen of Point Marion; and brothers Barry Augustine of Uniontown, Michael Augustine of Parma, Ohio, David Riggen of Martin and Charles Riggen of Smithfield.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 until the 2 p.m. hour of service Tuesday, March 16, in the funeral home chapel, with the Reverend Randy Byers officiating.
Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.