James Wesley Nagg, 73, of Grindstone, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in WVU Uniontown Hospital.
He was born on May 22, 1949, in Brownsville, to the late Leslie Elijah and Pauline Boring Nagg.
He was a supervisor at the Brownsville Post Office and a former Post Master at the Donora Post Office, he later retired from the Republic Post Office as Post Master. He also was a former police officer in Brownsville.
He especially had a love for his sports cars.
He is survived by his wife, Mary C. "Cathy" Zaiglin Nagg; sister-in-law, Bette Nagg; niece, Darcy Burbage and husband John; and nephew, Roak Nagg.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Jack, Leslie Jr., Kris Bravar and Tom "Budds" Nagg.
Per his wishes, James requested a direct cremation under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
