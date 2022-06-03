James William Britton II

Daisytown
James "Jungle" William Britton II, 64, of Daisytown, died unexpectedly and peacefully, in his home, Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
He was born Friday, October 11, 1957, in Waynesburg, a son of Joanne Bakewell Britton Chuey and the late James William Britton.
He was a member of California Hill Gun Club, the California Young Men's Club, and a member of the National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA).
Jungle loved motorcycles, sporting clays, excavators, and his family. He had great appreciation for craftsmanship in finish carpentry, which is reflected throughout his home. Jim has passed along many important lessons and set an example of loyalty to his family.
Jim was the third generation owner of Britton & Sons, Inc., an excavation and pipeline corporation. He was extremely proud to carry on the business that was built by his father and granddad.
In addition to his father, Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Florence Britton, and Edward and Olive Bakewell.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of almost 40 years, Paula Jeney Britton; mother, Joanne Britton Chuey and husband Michael; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Cerria Britton, and Michael and Karly Britton; brother and sister-in-law, William Carl and Jan Mitchell Britton; and his number 1 and only grandson, Jack Edward Britton. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Todd Michael Edwards and wife Jenny, Peter Ryan Locilento, Lesley Erin Daniels and husband Chris, William Carl Britton II, Aaron Mitchell Britton, and Jayme Ann Britton. Also surviving are many cousins and close friends. His family is humbled by the amount of love and support that surrounds them.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5, and until 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, when funeral services will be held in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, with the Rev. Kenneth Custer officiating.
Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
