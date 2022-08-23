Nemacolin
James William "Bill" Dickey, 75, of Nemacolin, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Washington Hospital. He was born September 15, 1946, in Waynesburg, a beloved son of the late Effie Susan Dickey.
Bill was a hard-working man, who loved his family. After graduating from Carmichaels Are High School in 1964, he proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, having served two tours of active combat duty in Vietnam.
Upon his discharge from the Marine Corps, he began his career as a coal miner working at the Marianna Mine and Cumberland Mine. He then went on to become a Federal Mine Safety and Heath (MSHA) inspector for many years, until an injury caused him to be no longer be able to work.
Bill was a jack-of-all-trades. He could fix anything, and he never gave up on anything or anyone. Although he was a little rough around the edges, he had a big heart, and was known for going out of his way to help someone. He would never let you down. He loved gardening and animals.
Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Woodrow Charles "Chad" and David; a brother-in-law, Dennis Balogh Sr.; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Dickey and Susan Dickey; and two nephews, Douglas Dickey and Jeremy Dickey.
Left to cherish Bill's memory are his sister, Mary Lou Balogh, with whom he made his home for 40 years. Also, a brother, Joey Dickey Sr.; and sister, Suzanna Gency; very special nephews, Dennis Jr. (Lyndsay) and Jeffrey Balogh; and his special nieces, Melissa Balogh and Melanie Balogh Trauth (Olin); great-nephews, Finn and River Trauth; and great-nieces, Amelia and Emerson Balogh, whom he absolutely adored, along with several other nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Sue Dickey. Bill will be greatly missed by a host of family and friends.
Family and friends will be welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Wednesday, August 24, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, Paul M. Lesako owner / supervisor, (724-966-5100).
Burial, with full military honors, will follow the service in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
