Masontown
James William Dillow, Sr., 48, of Masontown, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, in WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born May 30, 1974, in Uniontown, a son of James William Rucker and the late Flossie Dillow Ravenscraft.
James attended Tri Valley High School and later joined the U.S. Army.
He worked in the Janitorial Service Department at West Virginia University, Morgantown. James was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan who loved fishing and pitching horseshoes.
He is survived by his dad, Timothy D. Cramer, who raised and cared for him his entire life; his son, James William Dillow, Jr.; sisters, Tammy Cramer, Jamie (Shawn) Gehrisch and Ada (Josh) Cummings; brothers, Earl Frazier, Eric Rucker and John Rucker; sisters, Lisa Harris and Alicia Seiler; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 9 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, August 18, in the funeral home chapel. Military Rites will be accorded at the funeral home by the American Legion Post 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.