James William Flowers, 66, of Chalk Hill, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at home.
He was born January 25, 1956, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Donald William Flowers and Dorothy Mae Wolff Flowers.
He is survived by one brother, Steve Flowers (Jayne) of Hunker; and two great-nieces and nephews, Liam and Lia, and Caleb and Chloe; and nieces and nephews, Amy (Brian), Brian (Tiffany), Bethany (Clay).
He was a retired Auto Mechanic for 20 years with Balsley's Auto Sales. He loved his Harleys and Porsche.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
