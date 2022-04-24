formerly of Smithfield
James William McDonough, "Chic", 80, formerly of Smithfield, departed from this world to the next on Sunday, April 17th, 2022. He passed away peacefully at Henry Clay Villa, in Markleysburg.
Jim was born and raised in Collier, on October 13, 1941. He was the son of William Joseph McDonough and Katheryn Mary Murphy McDonough of Collier.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Sondra McDonough; son, Richard McDonough; and daughter, Christine McDonough, all of whom he missed dearly.
Jim is survived by his son, William (Angela) McDonough of Smithfield; sister, Judy Kissinger of Collier; grandchildren: Chasity (Joey Cellurale) Wilson, Eric (Jessica Rodriguez) McDonough, Josh (Jennifer) McDonough, Megan (Drew) Nieman, Michael (Nicole) Sutton, Cameron (Jessica) McDonough; many great-grandchildren; as well several nieces and nephews.
Jim graduated from Georges High School in 1959. He worked at US Steel, Filbert Shop, as a mechanic / welder. In 1982 he decided to become a business owner, and he opened M & M Diesel in Fairchance, where he practiced his trade as a heavy-duty diesel mechanic.
Jim loved to travel, fish, hunt, and watch old western shows. He was a lifetime member of Hutchinson Sportsman Club in Uniontown and enjoyed racing cars for many years at Eldora Raceway/Fairmont Dragway.
As a resident of Henry Clay Villa for the past several years, he was gently taken care of by the staff of nurses and nursing assistants. Special thanks to Three Rivers Hospice for their care of Jim in his last days.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HCV Activity Fund, 5253 National Pike #1025, Markleysburg, PA 15459 in memory of Jim.
There will be a private memorial service with family and friends at the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME in Fairchance, to be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, followed by burial services at Oak Hill Cemetery at Old Frame, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.