Uniontown
James William Reed, 67, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the comfort of his home.
He was born on Saturday, February, 12, 1955, in Indiana, a son of the late James J. Reed and Mary L. Reed.
He graduated from Laurel Highlands High School, Class of 1973 and attended LaFayette College, in Easton, PA.
He was a retired Coal Miner and a member of the UMWA local 1980.
He was a member of Saint Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Catholic War Veterans, Elks Lodge #307, Polish Club, North Union VFW Post 8543, and American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his father James J. Reed.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 42 years Tina M. Faber Reed; his loving daughter, Danielle M. Keener, husband Jeffrey; and grandchildren Jax and Ryder, whom he loved and adored; mother, Mary L. Reed; sister, Kathy Lynne Reed Marano and husband Anthony; brother, Robert E. Reed and wife Julie; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday November 15, 2022.
Interment will be private.
The Elks Lodge #370 Memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James' "Reedy" name to the Catholic War Veterans, 1170 National Pike, Hopwood, PA 15445.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
