Revere
James William Sickles, 84, of Revere, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in his residence, with loving family by his side. He was born April 21, 1936, in Revere. Preceding him in death were his parents, James Newton and Virginia Irene Morgan Sickles; and an infant brother, Dennis.
James had retired as a supervisor for the Hercules Powder Company and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Uniontown. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed karaoke and loved his Harley, riding it for over 150,000 miles.
James is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Mae Hughes Sickles; a daughter, Babbetta Marie Kelley and husband Dale of Round Hill, Va.; three grandchildren, Bryan, Hannah and Sarah Kelley; four sisters, Patricia Martin of Fairchance, Dolores Pahula and husband David of Smock, Tamara Kreinbrook of Scottdale, and Pamela Jane Glover and husband David of Revere; a brother, Samuel Scott Sickles and wife Kim of Revere; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, private visitation was held for the immediate family from 6 to 8p.m. Thursday, May 21. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, in Bethel Baptist Church, 998 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
