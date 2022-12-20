Royal
Jamie Diane Lee Waggett, 68, of Royal, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
She was born on May 20, 1954, daughter of the late James E. and Emma Mae Williams Lee.
Jamie loved to bake and was the owner of Jamie’s Cookie Jar. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandsons, Seth and Ryder.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Lee, II.
Left to cherish her memory is her ex-husband, Bob Waggett; her two sons, Scott Lee and Robbie Waggett and his wife, Salenia; grandsons, Seth and Ryder; sisters, Sandy Worley, Debbie Williams, Sharon Little and Lisa DiDominic.
Friends will be received at THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with The Reverend Laura Blank officiating. Interment to follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. www.dearthfh.com.
