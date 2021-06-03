Brownsville
Jamie L. Hall, 45, of Brownsville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
He was born August 7, 1975, in Geneva, Ohio, a son of James A. and Charmaine J. Eicher Hall of Fairchance.
Jamie was preceded in death by his brother, Jimbo Hall; sister Brenda Lee Hall.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his loving companion of 21 years, Penny Timms; six children; two sisters, Sandra Book and Jennifer Hussar; one brother, David Hall; many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services are under the direction of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
