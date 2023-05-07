formerly of Uniontown
Jamie L. Shoemaker, 74, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., formerly of Uniontown, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
She was born April 13, 1949, a daughter of the late James H. and Virginia Elleard.
She was preceded in death by a son, David Christopher.
She is survived by her husband, Earl William Shoemaker III; their children, Patrick Richard, Laura Kathryn and Kori Renee, all of Tuscaloosa; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Bess Vall of Georgia; and two brothers, Samuel Elleard and James Elleard, both of Pennsylvania.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, in SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, where a Celebration of Life service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SunsetBrown-Funeral.com for the Shoemaker family.
