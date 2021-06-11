Perryopolis
Jan Edgar Smith, 82, of Perryopolis, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in TLC West Newton. Born in Webster January 14, 1939, he was a son of the late Edgar and Odessa Grover Smith.
Jan was a graduate of Rostraver High School Class of 1956. He was a retired steelworker and worked many jobs following his retirement. He especially enjoyed volunteering at Jefferson Hospital for many years.
He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church, Rostraver.
Jan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Smith; son, Gary Smith (Jennifer); daughter, Barbara (Steve) Tarnow; grandchild, Tim Sedok; brother, Gary (Patricia) Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 11, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, (724-929-7934), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, with Pastor Sandra E. Fitzgibbons officiating. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
A special thank you to the owners and staff of TLC and Albert Gallatin Hospice for their compassion and wonderful care.
