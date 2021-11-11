Perryopolis
Jan J. "Janko" Stolarik, 74 of Perryopolis, passed away to eternal life on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Jan was born on March 18, 1947, the son of the late John and Adelle Griglak Stolarik. He was a devoted member of Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis; where he was very active in numerous ministries, especially enjoyed being a lector.
He was a retired teacher of the Southmoreland School District, where he taught High School Social Studies for 35 years, teaching many of his in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Jan loved history and ancestry; he would always ask where your family came from.
"Janko" was a lifetime member of the Slovak Catholic Sokol Assembly #25, of which he was a fifty-year officer and honorary officer and a member of the PAK, Everson.
He always appreciated a good conversation and enjoyed sitting on the porch to watch the sunset. He loved crossword puzzles, listening to polkas, a big breakfast on Sunday with Deb, and family gatherings. When he wasn't watching NCIS - you could always find a sports game on the TV.
Jan was the final owner/operator of Perry Bus Lines. Jan absolutely loved driving bus! He was known to tell his children: "I have driven more miles in reverse than you will in drive." From mill runs, bingo nights, red-eyes, and family trips; he loved being behind the wheel.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Debra Dzambo Stolarik, with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this coming February. His children: daughter, Adelle (Larry) Slebodnik of Perryopolis; son, Jan Joseph (Christa Morton) Stolarik of Ellicott City, Maryland; daughter and his "Baby Doll," Mary (Matt) Kibe of Belle Vernon; special niece, Alicia (Ron) Nicholson of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren: Mason Joseph Stolarik, Dylan Anthony Slebodnik, Blake Perry Stolarik, Miley Renae Stolarik; great nephew and niece Austin James and Ally Mae Nicholson; and fur buddies Toby, Jack, Tink, Axl and Rose. He is survived by numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Peter and Mary Dzambo, and his faithful buddy Molly.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, followed by Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with Reverend David Nazimek and Reverend Rodolfo Mejia as celebrants.
Interment will follow at Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Members of St. John the Baptist Church will pray the Rosary at 3 p.m., and members of the Perryopolis Sokols Club with conduct a service at 7 p.m., both in the funeral home.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
