Mill Run
Jan L. Show, 88, of Mill Run, died Friday, November 18, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born December 17, 1933, in Connellsville, a son of the late Leigh D. and Nova Ruth Dull Show.
He lived on the Show farm in Kentucky until the age of 10. The family moved to Mill Run in 1945. He attended the Mill Run grade school in the seventh and eighth grade then went to high school in Connellsville from 1947-1951. After high school he attended college at Penn State and California State Teachers College from 1952-1956. He received a B.S. degree in Education majoring in Physics and Math.
He was drafted into the Army and served from 1956-1958.
In 1958 he began teaching in Connellsville.
In 1963 he received a master's degree from West Virginia University and Principal's Certification in Educational Administration.
He taught a total of 41 years in Charleroi and Connellsville.
He had been a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church since 1947 and held positions as Sunday school superintendent, youth director, dhurch trustee, mission society and Sunday school teacher.
Jan held positions with the Mountain Watershed Association, Normalville Rod and Gun Club, the Springfield Township Volunteer Hose Company and the Retired Teachers of Fayette County. Jan also served as a Springfield Township supervisor and auditor.
Jan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna J. Estok Show; one son, Matthew C. Show and Patricia; two sisters, Connie Oie of New Berlin, Wisc., and Kay Clark and husband Marshall of Normalville.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Loren Show; and a sister, Marleen Collins.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of funeral services, Tuesday, November 22, in Indian Creek Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rob Kifer officiating. Interment will follow in Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery or to Indian Creek Baptist Church, in memory of Jan L. Show.
All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
