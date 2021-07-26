Masontown
Jane Ann Bartuch, 67, of Masontown, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Friends were received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25. Visitation continues in the funeral home from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 26, and until 10 a.m., the hour of the funeral service, Tuesday, July 27, in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Mt. Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
