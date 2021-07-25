Masontown
Jane Ann Bartuch, 67, of Masontown, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born August 15, 1953, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Wayne and Goldie Hitt Halfin.
Jane was a graduate of West Virginia Business College and before retiring was employed as a teachers aide for Intermediate Unit One. She enjoyed shopping, going to the beach and playing with her grandson.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gregory Arnold Bartuch; daughters Jennifer and husband Joseph Mark Skocik of Uniontown, Jessica and Tim Karl of Fairchance; son Gregory Alan Bartuch of Masontown; grandchildren Lindsey Skocik and Rowan Karl; sisters Nancy and Bruce Cuppet of Virginia Beach, Va., and Vicki Brooks of Point Marion;brother Richard and Cindy Halfin of Connellsville; along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25, and Monday, July 26, and until 10 a.m., the hour of the funeral service, Tuesday, July 27, in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Mt. Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.