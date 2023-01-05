formerly of Uniontown
Jane Ann Passarelli of Bridgeville, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, in her residence. Jane is a daughter of Armand D. Passarelli and Lillian D. Kazmierski Passarelli Menni.
She is survived by her brother, James Passarelli; niece, Kara Phelps; nephews, Ian and Evan Passarelli; devoted friends, Gary and Nadya Swisher; and many other friends and family.
Jane will be remembered for her kindness and generosity, and missed dearly.
All funeral services for Jane are private and entrusted to GATES FUNERAL HOMEAND CREMATORY LLC. She will be laid to rest at Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown, with her loving family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.