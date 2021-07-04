formerly of Fairchance
Jane Ann Russo Cline, 87, of East Hartford, Conn., died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Glastonbury Health Care Center.
Jane was born February 28, 1934, in Fairchance, to Anthony D. and Clementine V. Poschman Russo.
Jane was a graduate of Fairchance High School and worked as a bookkeeper.
She married Charles W. Cline in 1964 and moved to East Hartford in 1967. She continued to work as a bookkeeper and most recently, loved working as a cashier at CVS in East Hartford. Jane had also been a member of the East Hartford Women's Club and was very active with the East Hartford Democrats. She especially enjoyed going to the Mohegan Sun Casino and watching television.
Jane is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth A. and Brent J. Mayerson of Bolton, Conn.; and her grand-dog, Rowdy.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Charles; and her sister and brother-in-law, Gloria V. and Frank Kreson, all formerly of East Hartford.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Willow Arms Apartments in East Hartford, where Jane had lived since 2000. The family would also like to thank the staff at Glastonbury Health Care Center, Athena Home Health and Hospice, Connecticut Community Care and Care Manager, Sarah Grady, Panda Homecare and especially home health aide, Martha Logan.
Interment will be private and in St. Mary Cemetery, East Hartford. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Boulevard #4b, Southington, CT 06489. D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel was entrusted.
