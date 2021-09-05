formerly of Uniontown
Jane Core McCombs, born April 26, 1932, to Isaac Hurst and Kathryn Jane Core in Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 4, 2021, surrounded by family.
She is survived by her two brothers, John M. and Thomas H. Core; and her three children, Heidi Lane of Avon, Conn. (Richard), Clark M. (Karen McMillion) of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Kathryn "Katie" Zirnkilton of St. David's (Frank); six grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Jane was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Jack, in 2018.
Jane graduated from Uniontown High School in Uniontown before attending Pennsylvania College for Women in Pittsburgh (now known as Chatham University).
In 1952, Jane married Jack and together they moved to the Philadelphia area in 1954, where they raised their three children, Heidi, Clark and Katie.
Jane will be remembered for her infectious smile, energy and propensity for volunteering. She taught nursery school for over 25 years at the West Hill School. She, along with close friend Terry Carrigan, founded McTerry's salad dressing in the early 1970s.
She enjoyed supporting local organizations within the greater Philadelphia community. Jane volunteered for multiple years at the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair in various roles including the Executive Committee and chairman of the Country Fair in 1991. Jane was a member of the Central Committee of the Philadelphia Orchestra and chairman of the Holiday Bazaar at Dunwoody Retirement community, where she most recently resided.
An accomplished painter and water colorist, Jane also enjoyed tennis, skiing, gardening, bowling and most importantly spending time with her family, including grandchildren Erin, Katie, Patrick, Beauchamp, Heidi, Peter and great-grandson Oliver, friends, and many dogs.
A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Friday, September 10, in Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Wayne Art Center and Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church.
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
