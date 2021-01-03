Uniontown
Jane E. Chuska Wilson, 81, of Uniontown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior December 25, 2020. She was born February 6, 1939, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Joseph Chuska and Mary Zunko Chuska.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Ernest and Edward Chuska.
Left to cherish Jane's memory are her children, Pastor Douglas Horton and wife Betsy of Uniontown, Tina Horton Bruce and husband Turtle of Franklin, Tenn., Pastor Duke Horton and Wife Debbie of York; grandchildren, Luke Horton and wife Corinna of Uniontown, Timothy Bruce and wife Raven of Chapel Hill, Tenn., Seth, Ryan and Abigail Horton of York. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Hartley and Ace Horton and Ruby Mae Bruce; brothers, Ronald and Gerald Chuska of Uniontown; sisters, Joan Wilson of Camp Hill and Rita Hanzely of Washington.
A private funeral service will be held in March for the Family. All arrangements are under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
