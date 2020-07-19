Jane K. Grote passed away peacefully, in her home, Wednesday evening, July 15, 2020, with her daughter by her side. She was born June 17, 1924, to Michael Kovach and Mary Hadbavne Kovach.
Jane was preceded in death by her father, Michael (1947); her mother, Mary (1975); husband Herbert F. Grote (1955); her son, Herbert Grote (2003); son-in-law Richard A. Constantine (2010); brothers John Kovach, Michael Kovach, Andrew Kovach, Stephen Kovach; sisters Mary Conklin, Margaret Reynolds and Anne Cassett; sisters-in-law Helen Kovach, Lillian Kovach and Dolores Kovach; brothers-in-law Deane Conklin, Clarence Reynolds and Steve Cassett.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Constantine; daughter-in-law Joyce Grote; grandchildren and their spouses Beth Grote-Morphew and husband Ross Morphew, Alison and Scott Thompson, Dr. Rich and Trisha Constantine and the following great-grandchildren, Megan, Emma and Sara Thompson; and stepgreat-grandson Aaron Morphew.
In August 1955, at the age of 31, Jane was faced with the untimely death of her husband and left with two children, ages 5 and 11, to raise and educate. Accepting the advice of Father McCarran that "God doesn't close one door without opening another," praying faithfully, Jane received her answer. By September 1955, she was enrolled at Waynesburg College to pursue a secondary teaching degree. Her scheduling was arranged that family time with her children was not sacrificed. Dolores Kovach her sister-in-law, helped her immensely at this time.
At Waynesburg College, Jane pursued a degree in secondary education. Choosing English and psychology as majors and history and Spanish as minors, she graduated magnum cum laude with a BA Degree in 1958. In 1961, she received her Master's Degree from West Virginia University. She began her teaching career at German Township High School, where she taught English, directed dramatic productions and co-sponsored the newspaper. After seven years, she resigned and accepted a position at the Uniontown Area High School, where she remained until her retirement in 1989. At UAHS, she taught Honors English, journalism, psychology, and AP European History. Jane directed class plays and sponsored the Senior High News school paper. To contribute to making UAHS a more progressive educational facility, Jane developed, wrote, and taught a course in psychology, and a study guide for preparing for the SAT.
Based on her ability to influence the education program at the secondary level, Jane was chosen for fellowship post-graduate studies during the summers at Columbia University, Loyola College, Shippensburg University, Washington and Jefferson College, and Princeton University. The highlight of her post-graduate studies was being one of 15 to attend Princeton in 1983 as a member of the National Endowment of Humanities workshop: "Modern Middle East Problems."
Faced with two children in college, Jane accepted an English position at Point Park College teaching night classes from 1966 to 1970.
After retiring, Jane received recognition for her outstanding service to secondary education as an evaluator for Middle States Association for Colleges and Schools. On October 26, 2013, Jane was inducted into the Uniontown Area High School Hall of Fame. Even in retirement, Jane continued to work as a field representative until 2000 for Mobil Travel Guide publications inspecting properties like the Greenbriar, Omni Homestead as well as Nemacolin Woodlands.
Jane was a member of St. Therese Parish. Due to the COVID-19 issue, Jane requested no visitation and services at this time. At a later ate a celebration of her life will be held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DOLFI FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jane's name to your favorite library or a charity of your choice.
