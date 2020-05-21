Jane Lenhart

Crystal Works
Jane "Honey" Lenhart, 72, of Crystal Works, passed away May 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born November 4, 1947, in Gans, Pa. a daughter of the late William and Pearl Brangard McFadden.
Before retiring she was employed as a Personal Care Aide at Madison House in Morgantown, W.Va. She enjoyed bingo, yard sales, visiting flea markets and Miami, Fla. and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Russell McFadden; and her great granddaughter, Jaxis Richardson.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Roger Lenhart; children, Roger (Lucia) Lenhart, Jr, Tonya (Terry) Gabeletto and Christian (Gina) Lenhart; 9 grandchildren: Mikaela, Giovanni, Adriana, Kashmear, Islynd & Kam, Oner, Chantz, Gannon and Jayce; 6 great grandchildren: Iylayah, Kidandre, CJ, Idir, Ivyonna and Kamaur; brother, William (Betty) McFadden; sister, Rita (Gary) Wolfe and sister-in-law, Linda McFadden.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, the viewing and services on Friday, May 22, 2020 are private for the immediate family at the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA followed by interment in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, PA.
