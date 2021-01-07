Fairchance
Janet Allen, 86, of Fairchance, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021.
She was born August 19, 1934, in Friendsville, Md., to Oliver Jackson Casteel and Laura May Reckart Casteel.
Janet was predeceased by her parents; daughter Carolyn Hughes; and siblings.
Surviving are her son, Carl Wooten of Fairchance; son-in-law Daniel Hughes of Fairchance; grandson Jason Hughes and wife Jenna and their children, Andrew and Emily of Fortson, Ga.; and granddaughter Tracy Wilson and husband Donald and their children, Jarred, Catrina, Cassidy and Mason of Fairchance.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 9, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment in Blooming Rose Cemetery, Friendsville, Md., at a later date.
