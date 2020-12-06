Uniontown
Janet Anderson Maxwell, formerly of Uniontown, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, from complications associated with COVID-19. She was born May 4, 1935, in Uniontown, to Clyde L. Anderson and Beryl Uphold Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Thomas, Lloyd and Charles Robert; and her husband, Robert R. Maxwell.
She is survived by two children, the Reverend Susan M. Mitchell Rothenberg of Pittsburgh and Robert R. (Renee) Maxwell II of Herndon, Va.
She will be remembered as a fiercely devoted grandmother to Rachel A. Rothenberg of Seattle, Wash., Allison M. Maxwell and Erin R. Maxwell of Herndon, and David M. Rothenberg of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Anderson of Uniontown; as well as an assortment of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, all of whom she loved dearly.
In 1975, she was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Uniontown Area School Board and served for nearly two decades. In 1982, she became the first woman to serve as school board president in Fayette County. She was known as a fierce advocate for teachers and students, often butting heads against entrenched systems and prejudices that plagued small Western Pa. towns during the 1970s and 1980s. Later, she served as executive director of the Women's Resource Center in Uniontown, an organization focused on serving victims of sexual assault and domestic abuse.
A series of health challenges prompted Jan's move to Pittsburgh in 2006 to be closer to her daughter's family. She was a member of Sixth Presbyterian Church, where she served as a volunteer coordinator for Global Links.
All her life, Jan was deeply interested and engaged in issues of social, racial and economic justice. She believed that the young people of Fayette County deserved a world-class education despite the economic challenges of their community. Her life was marked by her propensity to somehow always land in the middle of what the late John Lewis called, "good trouble." Her deep commitment to the Way of Jesus demanded nothing less than her passion and commitment.
The family is deeply grateful to the staff at Community Life in Homestead, especially Jan's faithful caregivers, Jeff Szramowski, Happiness Nyirenda and Marva Jones. They are especially thankful to Brenda Flores, who was a friend and caregiver to Jan for many years.
Jan's memorial service and internment will be held at a later date. Until this God-awful pandemic is over, if you want to honor Jan, the family asks that you wear a mask, practice social distancing, and do everything in your power to care deeply for your neighbor.
Memorial donations in Jan's honor may be made to Sixth Presbyterian Church in Squirrel Hill, or to Democratic candidates for public office through Act Blue.
Arrangements by McCabe Bros., Inc. Tributes and condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.