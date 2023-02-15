Uniontown, formerly Crafton and Conyers, Ga.
Janet Ann Davidson passed suddenly on Thursday, February 24, 2022, in Uniontown. She was born October 14, 1956.
Janet was predeceased by her parents, James Averett Davidson and Norma Rosalie Russell Davidson; and brother, Dr. James Andrew Davidson.
She is survived by siblings, Dr. Carol Abel (Rick), John Davidson (Irene), Kathy Paulk (Mark), Bob Davidson (Sue) and Donna Andrews (Travis); and 12 nieces and nephews.
Janet was loving, caring, grateful, enjoyed sharing a laugh and was an avid reader.
Private funeral arrangements have been made at the Ingomar United Methodist Cemetery, McCandless Township.
