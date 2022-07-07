Janet Ann DeRosa Phelan

Uniontown
The Phelan family is grieving the loss of their mother, Janet Ann Phelan, who passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Janet was born June 25, 1950 in Uniontown, to the late John and Ova Mae Haymond DeRosa. She was also predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Ron Phelan and a sister, Bonnie Lou DeRosa.
Janet raised three daughters and worked at the Uniontown Hospital for 26 years.
She is survived by daughters, Elizabeth (Cristian) Basso of Eagle, Colorado, Erin (George) Hall of Uniontown, and Eileen (Justin) Jeffries of Greensburg; four sisters, Charlotte (Dennis) Carey, Carole (Rick) Kanuch, Cathy (Bill) Collins and Donna (John) Palya; brother, John (Laura) DeRosa; and seven grandchildren, who adored her dearly: Alessia, Clelia, Luka, Koi, Jude, Nora and Miles. She is also survived by a special friend, Jim Layton, who helped care for her in her final years.
Janet loved her home and being outside gardening among her flowers. She had a "sweet tooth" that she passed along to her daughters. She loved George's sweet tea with cookies of any kind.
Special thanks to Christina, who cared for her and also to Becky and the nurses at Life's Promise.
To honor Janet's wishes a private visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, for family members and close friends, will be followed by a private funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Private interment will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
