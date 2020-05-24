Lemont Furnace
Janet Brown Black, 79, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Janet was born May 7, 1941, a daughter of William and Pauline Ozanich Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Black; daughter Amy Black; and two sisters, Connie Junk and Emma Cole.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Black and fiance Heather of Hopwood, and Scott Black and Regina of Lemont Furnace; and daughter Sheila Yowler and husband Norman of Uniontown; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her companion "Molly."
All services are private and under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
Interment will be held Tuesday, May 26, in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance of Janet to the American Cancer Society.
