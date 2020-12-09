Brownsville
Janet C. Roberts, 76, of Brownsville, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the Mon Valley Hospital, Monongahela.
Janet was born March 15, 1944, to the late Robert Edward and Emma Jean Austin Lee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Roberts; and brother Jerry Lee.
Janet enjoyed crocheting and her puzzle books.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Moser and husband Ed Walsh of Allison, and Diane Torok and husband John of Greenville; three brothers, Robert Lee of Brownsville, Donald Lee and wife Dawn of Las Vegas, Nev., and Charles Lee and wife Sherry of Ohio; grandchildren Timothy Jenkins and wife Andrea of Allison, Ashley Harris and husband Toby of Dayton, Ohio, Nicole Tristani and husband Jonathan of Belle Vernon, Buddy Furlong and wife Suzy of Markleysburg, Amy Orris and husband Paul of New Salem, and Sara Lee of Ohio; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also survived by her very special cat, Kiki.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private. Professional arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
To sign the guestbook for the family, visit novakfuneralhome.net.
