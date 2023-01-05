Uniontown
Janet Carpenter, 75, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, in Lafayette Manor Nursing Home. She was born May 30, 1947, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Samuel Kelley Jr. and Betty Bryte Kelley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Carpenter.
She is survived by her son, Sam Carpenter of Uniontown.
She was 1966 graduate of South Union High School.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, January 7, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Cemetery.
